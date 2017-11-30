Solid Nucleus Returning for 2017-2018 Lady Eagles

Entering his fourth season as Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles’ head basketball coach, Landonn Mackey will have four starters among seven letter winners returning. Johnson-Brock compiled a 12-11 record during 2016-2017. Mackey has a 30-37 career record.

“A couple of highlights from last season include a season high 69 points in subdistricts, along with a come-from-behind win at Elmwood-Murdock. We won after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Also, seven of our 11 losses were by 10 points or less. We averaged 41.5 points per game on offense giving up 37.5 points per game on defense,” Mackey said.