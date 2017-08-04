Sole Survivor Champions Crowned at July 4th Event

AUBURN COUNTRY CLUB was the site of the annual Sole Survivor club event that matched up some of the area’s best golfers. The event consisted of two flights of players based on the individual’s handicap. Winning the A flight for 2017 was Brandon Wehehkel, followed by Grant Cole and Lance Gulizia. Finishing in the top three for the B flight (photo above) were: 3rd place Tim Ommert, 1st place Brent Meyer and taking 2nd place Tom Catlett.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/