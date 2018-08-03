Six Peru State College Squads Named Scholar-Teams

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 1,862 teams that have earned the distinction for Scholar Teams for the 2017-18 academic year.

Six Peru State athletic teams earned the honor for this past year – the most ever for the Bobcats in any one given year. All five competitive women’s teams were recognized along with the baseball team. It is believed this is the first year in at least nine years that a men’s team has been recognized.

The Bobcat women’s golf team had the highest cumulative grade point average (GPA) for a Peru State team for the third straight year in a row. The women’s golfers had a cumulative GPA of 3.78.

