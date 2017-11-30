Six Bulldog Girls Basketball Letter Winners, Four Starters Return

Grant Cole, entering his first season as Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball coach, will have four starters and six letter winners back from the team which went 20-5 last season. The 20 wins were a school record.

The Bulldog girls took third place in last year’s East Central Nebraska Conference (ECNC) tournament. The team was ranked 10th in the Omaha World-Herald final Class C-1 ratings.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/