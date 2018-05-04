Seven First Places Won By Eagles, Lady Eagles at Pawnee City Invitational

The Johnson-Brock Eagles placed third and the Lady Eagles fifth Tuesday, April 24 at the Pawnee City Invitational.

The student-athletes took seven firsts, six seconds, four thirds, four fourths, four fifths and three sixths.

Coach Ben Ideus’ Comments

“It turned out to be a good day for a track meet. The weather was perfect all day. Both the boys and the girls teams competed well on the day. The team had many personal best performances on the day and the kids were very positive during the meet. Hopefully we use some of our successes and carry those over to the last few meets before districts.”

