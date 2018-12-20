Seven Bulldog Wrestlers Medal at December 15 Invitational Tourney

The Bulldog wrestlers lost both duals as part of a Dec.13 Triangular at home. Norris beat the Auburn High grapplers 54-26, and Tri County defeated the Bulldogs 46-30.

Three Auburn Bulldog wrestlers were among seven medalists Saturday, Dec. 15 at their invitational at Auburn High School. The team placed fifth of seven schools.

Coach Mark Oliver’s Comments

“The Bulldogs had a fine showing at their home meet on Saturday. We crowned three individual champions in the meet and had four other wrestlers medal on Saturday.

“Jalen Maher, Trent Ford and Kole Ligouri really put on a show and beat some really good kids. Jalen and Trent both defeated unbeaten wrestlers and Kole dominated his bracket with three pins in under a minute. Jalen was in a tight match and ended it with a beautiful throw and Trent scored a pin in a dramatic come from behind victory.

