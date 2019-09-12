Sept. 15 Community Pep Rally Kicks Off Homecoming Week at Auburn H.S.

SENIOR HOMECOMING royalty candidates at Auburn High School have been announced. Front row, from left, are Faith Allgood, Kacynn Jones, Bethany Kiekel, Rebekah Nelson, Macy Rieschick and Lainey Stukenholtz. Back row, from left, are Colton Chapin, Hayden Hall, Josh Lambert, Kyson Warner, Callahan Weeks and Navy Wright.

Coronation takes place at halftime of the Friday, Sept. 20, Bulldog football game against Omaha Concordia. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

