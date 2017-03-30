Robles Named Daktronics-NAIA Women’s BBall Scholar-Athlete

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Friday that 141 Division 1 Women’s Basketball student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics - NAIA Scholar Athletes. One Peru State player made the list.

Senior guard Jackie Robles of Parlier, Calif. was the Bobcat women’s basketball player recognized.

