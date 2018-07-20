Peru State Women’s Basketball Program Signs Eight Recruits

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, the Peru State Bobcat women’s basketball team found themselves with only four players. Injuries had plagued the squad all season and continued to do so through 2018. Bobcat student-athletes from volleyball and cross country stepped in to help. In addition, several transfers joined the team during the Christmas break.

Fast forward to May 2018. Head Coach Joan Albury has helped to nearly quadruple her roster size from December. The Bobcats have secured commitments from eight new players from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Brazil. These women will join Peru State’s seven returners. Returning for the 18-19 year will be seniors: Lauren Beath (Bakersfield, Calif.), Beth Hall (Graceville, Fla.), and Swaranga Fernando (Colombo, Sri Lanka); juniors: Brooke Maeda (Honolulu, Hawaii), Jackie Beaugard (Omaha, Neb.); and sophomores: Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.), and Jakia Vaughn-Taylor (Omaha, Neb.).

