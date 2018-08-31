Peru State VB Captains Announced

BOBCAT VOLLEYBALL captains (l to r): Kira Shapiro, senior right-side hitter (Omaha), Claire Cudney, redshirt sophomore outside hitter (Marysville, Kan.). and senior middle hitter Nadja Janjevic (Podgorica, Montenegro). This is the second year that Janjevic is one of the team captains.Coach Laurie Schroeder noted the three were selected based on a list of qualities that were suggested to the team as they made their selections – confidence, communication, trust, keeping their teammates accountable, were among other characteristics identified.

She added, “Nadja, Kira, and Claire are a great balance of vocal and performance leaders. They know our program continuously faces high caliber completion and use their strong work ethic to push their teammates to be better every day. I am excited to have them lead our program this season!”

