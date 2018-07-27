Peru State Student Athlete Advisory Council Elected 2018-19 School Year Leaders

At their final meeting of 2017-18, the Peru State Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) elected the individuals who will lead them for the 2018-19 school year.

Dan Boshart, a senior social science education major from Wood River was elected to serve SAAC as its president. He replaces Chaz Dunn (Falls City) who had served as the president for three consecutive years.

