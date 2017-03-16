Peru State Softball Sweeps Slugfest in Langston, Okla.

In a double header which saw ten home runs and many other multiple-base hits, the Peru State softball team swept Langston 15-10 and 15-13 on Wednesday, March 8 in Langston, Oklahoma. With the wins, the Bobcats improved to 5-8 on the season while the Lions fell to 6-10.

First Game Action

Megan Hartman (Lincoln) started things off with a single and went to second on a ground out. Rachel Carlos (Kaneohe, Hawaii) singled with Hartman moving to third. Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run over the left field fence on a 2-1 count to put the Bobcats up 3-0.

Peru State’s lead was short-lived as Langston pounced on the ‘Cats for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 5-3.

The Bobcats would respond in a big fashion in the top of the second inning and never trailed after that point. After an out, Hannah Ciatto (Largo, Fla.) singled and would eventually move to second when Hartman singled. Chelsea Reznicek (Omaha) singled to right to drive in Ciatto with Hartman stopping at third. Carlos reached on a walk to load the bases. Farrell reached on an error with Hartman scoring to tie the game at 5-5. Morgan Ritchie (Lincoln) reached on a fielder’s choice with Reznicek scoring and Farrell being forced out. Leah Quick (Kansas City, Kan.) hit a three-run home run on the first pitch to make it 9-5 at that point.

