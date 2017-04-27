Peru State Softball Sweeps Graceland

The Bobcat softball put together a pair of solid performances and swept the visiting Yellowjackets of Graceland on Tuesday. Peru State won 4-0 and 7-3 at the Centennial Complex Field.

With the double headers sweep the Bobcats improved to 15-28 overall and 10-18 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Graceland fell to 15-19 on the season and are 7-13 in conference action. Game One Action

