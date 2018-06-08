Peru State Football Program Announces Commitments for Fall 2018 Campaign

The Peru State Bobcat football coaching staff has announced its commits for the 2018 fall campaign.

The following have indicated their commitment to play for the Bobcats in the fall with their previous school and state listed, in addition to their projected position they will play. They are listed alphabetically:

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/