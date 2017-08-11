Peru State Football Hosts 8-Man Camp

The Peru State football program recently hosted an 8-Man Camp for three Nebraska high school programs.

Teams from Overton, Weeping Water, and Wausa all participated in the team camp which was a fully-padded camp featuring controlled scrimmages.

The teams also had an opportunity to utilize the Bobcat athletic facilities during the day for additional training for their respective teams.

Each of the three teams had a Peru State influence. Overton’s coaches are both Peru State graduates.

The head coach is Paul Heusinkvelt and his assistant is Caleb Lempka. Weeping Water’s head coach Bob Fuller has strong ties to the College as his son Rusty played at Peru State and one of his assistants is Bobcat alum Nathan Bianchi. The assistant coach at Wausa is former Bobcat Brandon Kirby.

