Peru State Football Hosted Camps

The Peru State football coaching staff recently hosted three one-day camps in the Oak Bowl on campus.

The first camp was a high school skills camp where the focus was on individualized training and team drills. Those attending are listed by their high school (or coop name of football program) with hometown noted if provided: AHSTW (Iowa) – Brayton Tuma (Tennant, Iowa); East Atchison (Mo.) – Austin Anderson (Tarkio, Mo.), Briacin Bywater (Tarkio, Mo.), Kaylin Meriweather (Tarkio, Mo.), Josh Smith (Tarkio, Mo.), Gus Hurst (Tarkio, Mo.), and Jake McEnaney (Tarkio, Mo.); Elkhorn – Trenton Whorlow (Elkhorn); Grand Island Northwest – Jaryk Cole (Grand Island); Gretna – Jackson Armitage (Gretna); Home School – Matthew Nelson (Lee Summit, Mo.); HTRS – Conner Bredemeier (Stella), Trey Drake (Humboldt), and Isaiah Lockard (Stella); Lee Summit Academy (Mo.) – Samuel Hierseman (Lee’s Summit, Mo.); Lincoln Lutheran – Collin Morrison (Lincoln); Maryville (Mo.) – Jase Haer – (Maryville, Mo.); Millard South – Nate Jeffries (Omaha) and Cade Sortino (Omaha); Oak Park – Teagan Pannell (Gladstone, Mo.); and Southern – Braden Klover (Blue Springs).

