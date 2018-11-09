Peru State Football Drops Heartbreaker To Culver-Stockton 38-35 on Senior Day

Seventeen unanswered points by the Culver-Stockton (C-SC) football team was just enough as the Wildcats spoiled the Peru State Senior Day by winning 38-35 in the Oak Bowl Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division. Peru State fell to the exact same marks. First Quarter Action Culver-Stockton got the first kick-off and methodically moved the ball down the field on Peru State. The Wildcats took 15 plays and went 74 yards to go up 7-0 with 9:06 left in the first quarter. Peru State took over on their 25-yard line after the fair catch. Dan Boshart (Wood River) started the Bobcats’ first drive with two runs resulting in a first down. After a loss on a rushing play,

Boshart found Austin Connot (Allen) for a nine-yard gain making it third and two. Boshart then again kept the ball and ran seven yards for the second first down to the C-SC 45-yard line. A Boshart pass to Colton Audsley (Prescott Valley, Ariz.) for eight yards setting up a second and two. A loss on third down made it third and five and once again, Boshart carried for the first down – this time for six yards to the 34-yard line of the Wildcats. Two more carries in a row by Boshart – the first 19 yards and the second 11 yards – moved the ball to the C-SC four-yard line. Audsley would take the pitch from Boshart into the end zone for Peru State’s first score. The PAT by John Brady (Hickman) was good and the game was tied 7-7 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.

