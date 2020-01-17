Peru State Football Booster Club Wild Game Feed Feb. 9

The Peru State Football Booster Club has set their date for their annual Wild Game Feed. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 9.

Everyone should understand that this is not just for men. Women and children like wild game, too! And if you do not care for wild game, you can come for other delectables or come later for the various auctions and raffles.

The annual feed will be held at the Eagles Club in Auburn as it has been for several years. The doors will open at 1 p.m. with the dinner being served at 2 p.m. All types of wild game will be available including possibly venison in various dishes, waterfowl, pheasant, and other items to test anyone’s palettes.

