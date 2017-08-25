Peru State to Celebrate Jerry Joy Day at the Oak Bowl on August 26

What better way to kick-off the Peru State football season than to also celebrate one of the Bobcat football legends – Jerry Joy. That is exactly what Peru State will be doing on August 26 when the ‘Cats host Avila (Mo.) in their season opener and the college celebrates “Jerry Joy Day at the Oak Bowl.”

Game time for the home opener is 1 p.m. with Joy participating in the coin toss and being recognized at halftime, along with the Swenson Award winners. The Swenson Award goes to the top male and female student- athletes from the previous year. Joy has worked with many Swenson winners during his nearly 20 years on the Campus of a Thousand Oaks.

Jerry Joy Day at the Oak Bowl is designed to celebrate Jerry Joy and to bring attention to a special fundraising initiative to name the Bobcat’s new home locker room the Jerry Joy Home Locker Room.

