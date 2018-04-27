Peru State Baseball Wins Series with Culver-Stockton

The Peru State baseball team took the first three games of the four-game series with the visiting Culver-Stockton (Mo.) Wildcats before falling in the final game.

On Saturday, April 21, the Bobcats won 5-3 and 2-1 and then on Sunday, Peru State won the first game 5-3 before falling 2-1 in the final game of the two double headers.

With the three wins, Peru State improved to 26-15 on the year and are 16-11 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division. Culver-Stockton is now 13-25 on the year and is 9-15 in the Heart North.

Saturday First Game Action

Culver-Stockton put one run on the board in the top of the first inning on a solo home run.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/