Peru State Baseball Wins Four at Bacone College in Oklahoma

A trip to Oklahoma was a good one for the Peru State Bobcat baseball team as they came home with a four-game sweep of Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the ‘Cats won 12-3 and 12-2. On Sunday, Peru State won 5-4 and 4-1.

With the four wins, the Bobcats are now 5-3 after the first two weekends. The Warriors fell to 3-15 on the season.

Saturday Game One

Peru State scored first in the top of the second. After an out, Mark McGinnity (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) reached on a walk. McGinnity went to second when Jordan Kelly (Omaha) also reached with a walk. Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) singled to center with McGinnity scoring and Kelly advancing to third with Hasch being thrown out returning to first. Bryan Ventura Castro (Carolina, Puerto Rico) singled to center to drive in Kelly to give the ‘Cats a 2-0 lead at that point.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/