Peru State Announces 2018 Volleyball Recruits

Peru State volleyball coach Laurie Schroeder has announced her second recruiting class for the upcoming fall. The list of incoming players includes eight freshmen and two seniors who will join the nine returners in August to prepare for the upcoming season.

The freshmen are Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.), a 5-5 defensive specialist/ libero who played at Holden HS, Sarah Brown (Seward), a 5-6 outside who played at Seward HS, Hannah Burianek (Lincoln), a 5-7 setter who played at Lincoln HS, Alyssa Childers (Lincoln), a 5-10 middle who played at Lincoln HS, Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.), a 5-7 defensive specialist/libero who played at Eagle Ridge Academy, Rylee Pieper (Western), a 5-9 outside who played at Meridian HS, Pyper Roseberry (LaVista), a 5-9 middle who played at Ralston HS, and Arianna Waschkowski (Bellevue) a 5-6 defensive specialist/libero who played at Bellevue East HS.

