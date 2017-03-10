Peru State 2017 Baseball Season Opened in Texas

Head coach Wayne Albury returns to the Bobcats’ baseball program after a year of teaching in Florida. In Coach Albury’s previous five seasons at Peru State, he went 155-92-1, posting a .625 winning percentage. During two of his five seasons, the Bobcat baseball team qualified for the NAIA’s Baseball National Championship Opening Rounds.

In Coach Albury’s absence the Bobcats posted a 21-33 record overall while going 14-18 within the Heart. That record included going 2-2 in the conference tournament to finish the season.

This spring, the team will have some quality returners from last season as well as several newcomers at different positions. The team expects a lot of these newcomers to make an impact right away and blend in well with the returning members. The Bobcats will look to replace four seniors in the field as well as a multiple pitchers.

