Peru State’s Chaz Dunn Named Heart Conference A.O. Duer Award Winner

Peru State baseball student-athlete Charles (Chaz) Dunn (Falls City) has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) male recipient of the A.O. Duer award. The honor was announced at the Heart Summit held Monday in Olathe, Kan.

Dunn noted he is honored to be named as the Heart’s A.O. Duer Award winner and nominee for national consideration. Dunn said, “I am truly honored to have been selected as the Heart A.O. Duer award recipient. To be put in the same category as Gunnar Orcutt, Marisa Pribnow, Logan Paben, Mallory Hull, Carrie Lierz, and Mitch Boshart is extremely humbling. I am thankful for everything Peru State has done for me these past four years and I hope I can continue the legacy of excellence that has been firmly established by these former student-athletes. I would also like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and professors for everything, as you all have helped shape me into the person I am today.”

The NAIA’s A.O. Duer Award is named in honor of the NAIA’s former executive secretary for his 26 years of service to the association. It has been presented to one male and one female junior student-athlete in any sport who has excelled in scholarship, character, and citizenship.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/