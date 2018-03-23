Peru State’s Abigail Niebrugge Named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) reports 143 Division 1 Women’s Basketball student-athletes were named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes. One Peru State player made the list.

Senior guard Abigail Niebrugge (Omaha) was the Bobcat women’s basketball player recognized.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point

average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/