Orcutt Was Finalist for Google Cloud All-America of the Year

Gunnar Orcutt (Omaha), a former Peru State football player, was a finalist for the recently announced 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the College Division.

Senior men’s basketball player Kyle Steigenga of Cornerstone University has been named as the 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the College Division, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

