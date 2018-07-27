Orcutt Was Finalist for Google Cloud All-America of the Year
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Gunnar Orcutt (Omaha), a former Peru State football player, was a finalist for the recently announced 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the College Division.
Senior men’s basketball player Kyle Steigenga of Cornerstone University has been named as the 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the College Division, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
