Nebraska City Blanks Auburn Juniors in Area Championship

The Magnolia Metal Junior American Legion baseball finished runner-up in the Area 1 tournament. Tuesday night, July 11, Auburn lost 0-7 to Nebraska City in the championship at Falls City.

Nebraska City scored six times in its first at bat adding its final run in the second inning.

The only hits for Magnolia Metal Juniors were a fifth inning single by Caden Chapin and a sixth inning single by Zach Dickerson. Preston Vaughn drew two bases on balls also stealing a base. Walking once each were Branden Lavigne and Liam Raison. Cole Fossenbarger was safe on an error.

