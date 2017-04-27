Mikaela Miller Will Cheer for Milligan College

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR Mikaela Miller has signed a letter of intent to cheer for Milligan College in northeast Tennessee. She received an athletic scholarship to participate in the college’s cheerleading program. Witnessing the signing were her parents (from left) Corey and Julie Miller, Cheerleading Sponsor Joellen Hamann and Activities Director Scott Anderson. Milligan College is a selective Christian liberal arts college founded in 1866 and located in the mountains of Upper East Tennessee and the Tri-Cities region of the state. The school has an enrollment of more than 1,200 students, most of whom reside and study on its 195-acre campus which is located just a few miles from downtown Johnson City, Tenn.

