Middle School Bulldog Girls’ Basketball Teams Win Seven Of Nine Games Feb. 16-19

From Friday, Feb. 16 through Monday, Feb. 19, the Auburn Middle School Lady Bullpup teams went 7-2.

Entering games Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Murray against Conestoga, the A team is 6-2, the B team is 5-1 while the C team is 1-1.

Lourdes Central Catholic

Friday, Feb. 16, the A team picked up a 37-27 win over the Knights. Harmony Franke led with 13 points and Leah Grant followed with 9. Jaeliegh Heck led in rebounding with 6. Franke had 4 steals and Melody Billings had 3 assists.

The B team rolled over Lourdes 33-12. Logan Dixon led all scorers with 8. Paige Aue added 7 and Emma Jones added 6. Elmwood-Murdock Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 17, the A team won 16-9 over Murdock and 36-27 over Louisville.

