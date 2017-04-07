March’s Average Temp Above Norm; Precip Received Exceeded Average

Four of five past months have averaged above normal in temperature as March averaged 3.4 degrees above normal. The maximum for the month was 92, the earliest 90 degree reading on record eclipsing the 91 recorded on March 21st in 1907. The minimum was 16 degrees on the 15th. There were 15 days of subfreezing minimums, three less than normal

Precipitation totaled 2.46” or 0.19” above normal. There were eight days with measurable precipitation, which is the normal number. The maximum was 1.12” of rain on March 29th. For the year there is a precipitation deficit of 0.15”. Snowfall last month totaled 0.2”, or 4.7” below normal.

