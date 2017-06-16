Magnolia Metal Juniors Win at Plattsmouth; Lose at Nehawka; Will Play Several Games Before League Tourney
Fri, 06/16/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Magnolia Metal Auburn Junior American Legion baseball team split last week’s games.
The Juniors began the week coming from behind to win 17-8 at Plattsmouth. Tuesday, June 6. Thursday, June 8, the team lost 3-11 to Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka (EMN) at Nehawka. Both games were in five innings. Magnolia Metal Juniors are 7-3 on the season.
