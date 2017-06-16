Magnolia Metal Juniors Win at Plattsmouth; Lose at Nehawka; Will Play Several Games Before League Tourney

The Magnolia Metal Auburn Junior American Legion baseball team split last week’s games.

The Juniors began the week coming from behind to win 17-8 at Plattsmouth. Tuesday, June 6. Thursday, June 8, the team lost 3-11 to Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka (EMN) at Nehawka. Both games were in five innings. Magnolia Metal Juniors are 7-3 on the season.

