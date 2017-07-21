Magnolia Metal Juniors Win One of Three in Class B State Tournament at Nebraska City

After an opening day victory, the Magnolia Metal Juniors dropped their subsequent two games at the Class B American Legion state tournament. The games were played at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City.

Magnolia Metal Juniors opened state competition Saturday morning, July 15 with a 6-4 win over Bennington. Early Sunday night, July 16 Auburn lost 3-13 to Springfield in five innings. Monday afternoon, July 17 the Juniors fell 2-9 to Alliance in an elimination game. Magnolia Metal Juniors finished the 2017 season with a 14-13 record.

