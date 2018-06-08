Magnolia Metal Juniors Romp Over Louisville/Weeping Water and Wymore

After winning two out of three last week, the Magnolia Metal Junior American Legion baseball team was a 5-1 entering their Tuesday night, June 5 game at Tecumseh.

Wednesday, May 30 the Juniors were edged 6-7 by Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka (EMN). Magnolia Metal Juniors got back into the win column Thursday, May 31 blowing out Louisville/Weeping Water 14-1. In their first away game of 2018, the Juniors routed Wymore 19-2 Sunday, June 3. Both triumphs were in 5 innings. The game scheduled Tuesday, May 29 with Syracuse was postponed because of weather.

