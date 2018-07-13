Magnolia Metal Juniors Reach Final Day of Area B1 Tourney
Tuesday night, July 10, the Magnolia Metal Juniors played in the championship of the Area B1 tournament at Auburn. Auburn, 20-4 needed two victories over Hickman to advance to the Class B state tournament at Columbus. Top seed of the seven-team tournament, Magnolia Metal Juniors began play Saturday night, July 7 with an 8-19 loss to Hickman. Auburn bounced back Sunday afternoon, July 8 taking a 17-1 win over Falls City in 5 innings. Monday night, July 9, the Juniors gained their 20th win of the season routing Syracuse 13-0 in six innings.
Hickman Game Auburn took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. With one out, Hayden Hall and Conner Clark drew walks. Jalen Maher hit into a fielder’s choice forcing Hall at third. Clark scored on an error and Maher scored on a single by Brody Darnell. Hickman took a 3-2 lead in the third inning adding 5 tallies in the fourth. Magnolia Metal Juniors cut their deficit to 7-8 scoring 3 times in the fourth and twice in the fifth. Hickman tacked on 11 runs in the final two innings. Auburn scored its final run in its last at-bat. Magnolia Metal Juniors finished with 8 hits also drawing 11 walks. Hitting: Brody Darnell 3 including a triple; 2 each by Weston Reiman and Kyson Warner and 1 by Tye Ommert.
