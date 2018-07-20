Magnolia Metal Juniors End Season Losing to Hickman in Area 1 Finals

The Auburn Magnolia Metal Juniors surrendered eight runs in the fifth inning in their season ending 12-4 loss to Hickman in the Class B Area Tournament finals held at Tushla Field in Auburn. The locals actually led 4-0 after the second inning, but then were held scoreless the rest of the way and the champions went on to tally a dozen.

Magnolia Metal Juniors finished with eight hits. TJ Roybal and Brody Darnell had two singles apiece for Auburn. Others singling were Ryne Flynn, Branden Lavigne, Weston Reiman and Josh Lambert.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/