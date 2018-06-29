Magnolia Metal Juniors Crush Wilmar Electric and Wymore Preceding SENBC Tournament

Fri, 06/29/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

The Magnolia Metal Juniors entered the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament with a 14-3 record.

Friday night, June 22, the Juniors routed Wilmar Electric 17-1 in Lincoln. Returning to Tushla Field Sunday, June 24, Magnolia Metal Juniors cruised 13-2 over Wymore. Both were five-inning games.

 The Tuesday, June 19 home game with Falls City was rained out.

 

