Magnolia Metal Juniors Crush Wilmar Electric and Wymore Preceding SENBC Tournament

The Magnolia Metal Juniors entered the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament with a 14-3 record.

Friday night, June 22, the Juniors routed Wilmar Electric 17-1 in Lincoln. Returning to Tushla Field Sunday, June 24, Magnolia Metal Juniors cruised 13-2 over Wymore. Both were five-inning games.

The Tuesday, June 19 home game with Falls City was rained out.

