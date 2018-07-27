Losses to Hickman, Crete End Season for FNB Seniors

The First National Bank Seniors ended the 2018 season with a 17-8 record.

Top seed in the Area 1 tournament at Beatrice, the Seniors lost 5-13 to Hickman Saturday afternoon, July 21. Sunday night, July 22, Auburn fell 3-10 to Crete.

Hickman Game

Auburn took a 5-0 first inning lead with the first six batters reaching base. Jaxson Balm singled. Kyson Warner was hit by a pitch. Drew Dixon drew a walk. Samuel Neiman singled scoring Balm. Baily Darnell was safe on an error with pinch runner Caden Chapin crossing the plate.

