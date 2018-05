BAILY DARNELL qualified in the long jump with a third place leap of 21’7”. He also qualified for state by winning gold medals in the 100 meter dash in 11.08 seconds, the 200 meter dash in 22.46, and the 110 meter hurdles in 14.87.

