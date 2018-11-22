Larger Bobcat Women’s Basketball Team Looks to Improve

Entering her second season in her second stint as the Bobcats’ women’s coach, head coach Joan Albury is looking forward to a fresh start. Last year was a season full of challenges and struggles for the women’s basketball program. Starting the season with ten players, the team quickly saw themselves playing early conference games with just five women suited up. The program was able to get a few cross country and volleyball athletes to join the team and help them out down the stretch.

The 2017-18 season ended on a 22-game losing streak with the overall record being 3-25. The Bobcats did not win a Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) game as they finished 0-19 in conference action.

After an off-season which was focused heavily on recruiting, now 16 girls on the current roster, and the future is bright for the program. With six returners and ten newcomers, the team has been working to fit in well with each other in the pre-season.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/