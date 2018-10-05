Lady Eagles Volleyball Sweep Diller-Odell; Take Second Place in Fort Calhoun Classic

The Johnson-Brock Varsity Volleyball Team beat Diller-Odell 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 last Tuesday, Sept. 25. The victory improved the Lady Eagles to 13-2, while Diller-Odell fell to 14-5 on the season.

Saturday, Sept. 29 the Johnson-Brock volleyball team won two of three matches taking second place at the Fort Calhoun Classic.

