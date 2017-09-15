Lady Eagles Sweep Lady Bulldogs Sept. 7 at Johnson

Thursday, Sept. 7, the Johnson- Brock Lady Eagles won in three sets over the Auburn Lady Bulldogs. Scores were: 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23. The Lady Eagles raised their season record to 8-0. Auburn’s record fell to 2-1.

Auburn Coach Lexie Baack’s Comments

“Our girls played incredibly tough tonight. We still have to work on a few of the mental aspects of the game that got to us a little, but other than that these girls fought. We swung whenever we were able to against a strong Johnson-Brock block and were very smart about where we put the ball. Our defense also picked up significantly tonight and kept a strong offensive Johnson-Brock team to a minimum. Our serving also played a big factor in keeping us in the mix. I am very proud of the way these girls go against some serious competition. I am looking forward to what they will continue to do against some tough teams this year.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/