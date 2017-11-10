Lady Eagles D1-1 District Champions; Start Title Defense Thursday, Nov. 9 at Lincoln East

The Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles will be going for their third consecutive Class D-1 state championship.

Thursday night, Nov. 2, the Lady Eagles gained the District D1-1 title with a sweep of Meridian at Norris High School. Scores were: 25-16, 25-16 and 26- 24. Johnson-Brock takes a 31-1 mark to the state tournament. Its only loss was to Class C-1 Lincoln Christian Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Fort Calhoun Classic. Meridian falls to 29-2 with both losses to the Lady Eagles. The Mustangs will go to state with a wild card.

Coach Tera Stutheit’s Comments

“Our team is playing really well right now, which is what we want headed into the state tourney. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to get the district championship. The team was really up and ready for the match. We had a lot of momentum in the first two sets and played really well. The third set we didn’t pass well and made a few errors but stayed focused to get the win.”

