Lady Eagles Continue Quest for Volleyball 4-peat

WYMORE, ADAMS - There is a quest for the Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles now in Class D-1 State Volleyball history. They will try to complete a 4-peat in winning four straight Class D-1 State Volleyball Championships this next week as they rolled through their subdistricts and district finals to advance to the State Volleyball Tournament for the fourth year in a row after winning the Class D1-2 subdistricts and then defeating nemesis Meridian 3 sets to 1 in the Class D1-1 District Championship last week. In 2017 the Lady Eagles with a record of (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 in the championship game of the Class D-1 State Tournament and the year before they were 31-4 and defeated Meridian with a 26-7 record 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 for the State Championship. In 2015 Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25, so they will be going for their 4th straight Class D-1 State Championship this weekend. J-B vs. Pawnee City

The Lady Eagles entered the D1-2 subdistricts at Wymore Southern as the #1 seed and didn’t disappoint their fans. On Monday, October 29th, the Lady Eagles took the floor against the #4 seeded Pawnee City Lady Indians and won in straight sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13. Fallon Stutheit had 4 ace serves, 23 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist and 8 digs and Jayse Koehler had 4 ace serves, 1 kill and 2 digs. Hailey Sandfort added 3 ace serves with 3 blocks, 31 set assists and 6 digs. Jordan Koehler had 1 ace serve, 5 kills and 2 digs; Audrey Sandfort had 1 ace serve and 12 digs and Jaydn Hahn put down 2 kills with 1 block and 6 digs. Taylor Buchmeier contributed 1 kill with 1 block, 1 assist and 2 digs and Logan Edwards had 1 kill with 1 dig. Johnson-Brock vs. Diller/Odell

