Justin Hoffman and Jake Adams Have Joined PSC Football Coaching Staff

A Fairbury native, Justin Hoffman, has joined the Peru State football coaching staff this fall. Hoffman, a 2007 Fairbury High School graduate, will serve as an assistant coach for the Bobcats with responsibilities for the wide receivers and special teams.

Hoffman played football at Doane University and was a four-year letter winner for the Tigers where he was on the offensive line at right guard. He graduated from Doane in 2011 with a bachelor of arts in fitness management. While at Doane, Hoffman also participated in club rugby.

Since graduating from Doane, Hoffman has worked for TSYS Merchant Solutions and has stayed involved with high school football. The past two years he helped coach football at Eaton (Colo.) High School.

