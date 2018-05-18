Johnson-Brock Sending Five Student-Athletes To Class D State Track and Field Championships

Four Johnson-Brock Eagles and one Lady Eagle will represent their school at the Class D state track and field meet.

Wednesday, May 9, at Auburn High School, the boys placed fourth among 11 schools with the girls finishing seventh.

Senior Ben Bohling will throw the discus at state for the second time. He competed in 2016. Kaitlynn Simon, another senior, will leap in the triple jump. She ran in the 300 meter low hurdles in 2017. Sophomore Ty Hahn is a repeat qualifier from last year in the long jump, and the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He was sixth in the long jump in 2017. Two juniors will have their first state meet experience. Seth Moerer in the discus and shotput and Hunter Oestmann in the 800 meter run. The state meet occurs Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke High School.

