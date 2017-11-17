Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles Achieve Third Consecutive State Volleyball Championship

For the third consecutive year, the Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles are the top team among Nebraska Class D-1 volleyball teams.

The Lady Eagles started the state tournament with a three-set sweep of Bertrand at Lincoln East High School Thursday, Nov. 9. Scores were 25-19, 25-9 and 25-17. Friday morning, Nov. 10, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Johnson-Brock reached the championship by downing Bruning-Davenport/ Shickley in four sets. Scores were 25-16, 24-26, 25-11 and 25-18. Early Saturday afternoon, Nov. 11, the Lady Eagles defeated Meridian for the second consecutive year taking home the crown. Scores were 25-22, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-23. Johnson-Brock finished the season 34-1.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/