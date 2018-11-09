Johnson-Brock Football Continues Scoring Explosion in 76-0 Rout of Allen in D2 Playoffs

Johnson-Brock’s Halloween evening Class D2 football game against visiting Allen was much more of a treat for the hosts than the visitors. The home Eagles continued their scoring explosion as they shut out the Eagles from northern Nebraska 76-0. Johnson-Brock contributed to and benefited from seven first half fumbles by

Allen, with the locals recovering six of them and putting themselves in outstanding field position in most instances. Also before halftime, J-B senior Ty Hahn blocked an Allen punt to set up the Eagles offense once again. Scoring Summary: First Quarter Ty Hahn 10 yard run; Caleb Fossenbarger conversion pass from Cole Fossenbarger; 8-0

