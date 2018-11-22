Johnson-Brock Eagles Win First State Football Title

The Eagles of Johnson-Brock capped off a perfect season, with a 56-26 victory over the Mullen Broncos, Monday, November 19, in the finals of the Class D2 football championships. The early afternoon victory marked the first state football title for Johnson-Brock, despite 13 playoff appearances for the Eight-Man team.

The Broncos of Mullen matched Johnson-Brock’s record at a perfect 12-0 entering the championship game and boasted a very efficient run game averaging 299.8 yards of rushing offense this season, led by senior Lane Edis. The Eagles, on the other hand, traversed the 2018 season through the air, with 287 of their 389 total yards of offense per game coming from a pass heavy system.

Kickoff of the final game in Class D2 was 10:15 a.m., and Mullen took over the first quarter. The Broncos received the kickoff, and found themselves on the scoreboard within seven snaps. Edis led the march downfield, and finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown, allowing the Broncos to take the lead at 6-0. The Broncos forced Johnson-Brock to punt after the Eagles’ first series, and the Broncos begen their second touchdown drive of the quarter. After a 34 yard completion, Edis punched in a 12-yard rushing touchdown. The successful two-point conversion set Mullen two scores away, at 14-0.

