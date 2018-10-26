Johnson-Brock Eagles Volleyball Team Wins Fourth Straight Pioneer Conference Tourney Championship

PAWNEE CITY, TRI-COUNTY - Rolling through the Pioneer Conference Volleyball Tournament may be tough, but it has become a staple for the Johnson-Brock Lady Eagles as they claimed their 4th straight Conference Championship last Thursday, October 19th over the Diller/Odell Lady Griffins.

J-B vs. Pawnee City

In their first game, the #1 seeded Lady Eagles faced the #9 seeded Lady Indians on Monday night, October 15th and defeated them in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/