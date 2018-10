The Johnson-Brock Eagles remained undefeated at 5-0 after a 72-14 thrashing of Diller-Odell Friday night, Sept. 28 at Johnson. The Eagles are 2-0 in the district. The Griffins drop to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the district.

Scoring by Quarters:

Diller-Odell 6-8-0-0--14

Johnson-Brock 22-14-14-22--72

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/